Watch Full Episodes of Your Fave BET Shows, Digital Originals and More

Swimming with Fishes

S1 EP8

Leah drops off Sandra and Phillip for their first day of school, and Jeremy and Vinny argue over who's going to fix the plumbing.

Swimming with Fishes

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Wednesdays 9/8C

11 EPISODES

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Wednesdays 8/7C

The Payne family returns with new challenges. As C.J. and Janine navigate parenting their young twins in addition to their adult children, Calvin and Miranda adjust to their new lives apart.

11 EPISODES

No Limit Chronicles

No Limit Chronicles

This five-part docuseries details the remarkable rise, fall and rebirth of the hip-hop label No Limit Records, founded in 1991 by rapper and self-made mogul Percy "Master P" Miller.

5 EPISODES

Tyler Perry's The Oval

Tyler Perry's The Oval

In this Tyler Perry drama, a seemingly perfect interracial first family becomes the White House's newest residents. But behind closed doors they unleash a torrent of lies, cheating and corruption.

25 EPISODES | 20+ EXTRAS

#20YrsLtr

#20YrsLtr

Take a trip down memory with some of the most iconic music, films, fashion and more that helped move #theculture.

106 & Park

106 & Park

BET’s flagship popular music series which featured the hottest R&B and hip-hop stars. The final show aired on December 19, 2014. Relive the show's best moments now!

1 EPISODE | 20+ EXTRAS

106 & Park: Mic Check

106 & Park: Mic Check

In this "ask-me-anything" series, artists answer questions from fans via social media. These burning questions will tap into loyal fandoms to dig into anything and everything fans want to know about their favorite artist!

7 EPISODES | 20 EXTRAS

A Celebration of Hollywood

A Celebration of Hollywood

A Celebration of Hollywood pays tribute to industry legends, along with today's creative forces, who together inspire the actors and content creators of tomorrow.

13 EXTRAS

A Very Soul Train Special

A Very Soul Train Special

Watch a countdown of historic music based on a set theme.

About The Business

About The Business

Lead by Eva Marcille these budding entertainment and business moguls are taking L.A. by storm.

11 EXTRAS

American Soul

American Soul

Season 1

An unflinching look at the Don Cornelius his Soul Train dancers, crew and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970s.

18 EPISODES | 20+ EXTRAS

Angela Rye's State of the Union

Angela Rye's State of the Union

Season 1

As the Host and Executive Producer of her first primetime news special, rising star and political 'Truth Teller' Angela Rye will dissect President Trump's 2018 State of the Union Address and his first tumulus year in office - with a diverse and compelling panel of special guests.

9 EXTRAS

Being Mary Jane

Being Mary Jane

Gabrielle Union stars as Mary Jane Paul, a wildly successful TV reporter who is searching for love in all the wrong places.

1 EPISODE | 20+ EXTRAS

BET @

BET @

BET@ gives you a front-row ticket to high-profile concerts, sporting events and the world of entertainment. We're on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes talking to the biggest athletes and stars, and bringing it all to you.

18 EXTRAS

BET Awards

BET Awards

Watch performers at the BET Awards light up the stage and bring you front row to the biggest night in music.

5 EPISODES | 20+ EXTRAS

BET Breaks

BET Breaks

Check out the latest and hottest breaking stories in popular culture.

20+ EXTRAS
