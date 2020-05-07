Sunday Best
- 41:04
S10 • E1
The Auditions, Pt. 1The search for the best undiscovered gospel singer begins.07/05/2020
S10 • E2
The Auditions, Pt. 2The top 10 singers are revealed.07/12/2020
S10 • E3
Contestant's ChoiceThe 10 finalists get personal with their song selections.07/19/2020
S10 • E4
The RemixSunday Best is back! America's most inspirational singing competition brings you a whole new season of breathtaking gospel performances. Kirk Franklin will return as host and mentor to guide 12 of the nation's top talent as they face off each week.07/26/2020
S10 • E5
Tribute to a Living LegendThe iconic Richard Smallwood performs, then the seven remaining hopefuls pay tribute to him by singing songs from his prolific gospel catalogue.08/02/2020
S10 • E6
Acquire a ChoirRicky Dillard New G performs, and the five hopefuls try to stand out while unifying their sound with Oakwood University's Dynamic Praise choir in a double-elimination round.08/09/2020
S10 • E7
Who Am I?The three remaining artists perform two songs that show their range for a small, live audience of friends and family members in hope of moving onto the season finale.08/16/2020
S10 • E8
The FinaleThe final two contestants battle in a vocal showdown performance of Phil Thompson's "My Worship," and Kirk Franklin reveals who will walk away with the $50,000 prize as Season 10 champion.08/23/2020